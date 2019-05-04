Delhi court reserves order on Subramanian Swamy's plea to be part of Sunanda Pushkar death trial

-
Special Court Judge Arun Bhardwaj reserved the order on Swamy's application seeking to be part of Pushkar trial in terms of Section 301 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC), 1973 after hearing arguments from Swamy, Vikas Pahwa, the counsel of Shashi Tharoor, and the counsel of Delhi Police.
Asserting locus standi in the matter, Swamy argued that the court has to look at the material and not whether the person is a politician.
Pahwa opposed the application of Swamy arguing that the BJP leader should be treated as a stranger in the case as he is neither the complainant nor the victim.
"Swamy does not have any locus in the case," Pahwa told the court. Tharoor's counsel also contended that Swamy did not file the affidavit to support his application.
The trial before the court of sessions should be conducted only by the prosecution, the senior advocate told the court asserting that the allegation or claims of Swamy were "absolutely false".
Police had filed the chargesheet last year against Tharoor for allegedly abetting the suicide of his wife Sunanda Pushkar who was found dead in a luxury hotel suite in the city on the night of January 17, 2014.
