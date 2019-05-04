Final turnout in fourth phase 65.51 per cent: Election Commission

Final voter turnout in the fourth phase of ongoing elections held on April 29 stood at 65.51 per cent, according to data released by the (EC) on Saturday.

The voting percentage is 2.46 per cent higher than in 2014. The 2014 witnessed 63.05 per cent turnout in the fourth phase.

The first, second and third phases of the polls held on April 11, 18 and 23 witnessed a turnout of 69.5 per cent, 69.44 per cent, and 68.4 per cent respectively.

A total of 72 seats from nine states including Anantnag in went to polls in the fourth phase.

The polling percentage in the fourth phase of Lok Sabha elections was the highest in - around 76.44 per cent till 5 pm, EC had said on Monday.

Eight seats of the state went to the polls in the fourth phase. In 2014 Lok Sabha elections, the polling percentage for these seats was 83.38 per cent.

recorded the lowest turnout with just 10.5 per cent votes. Polling for Anantnag seat is scheduled to be held in three phases. district went to polls in the fourth phase.

The Lok Sabha elections are scheduled to be held in seven phases. The first four phases were held on April 11, 18, 23 and 29.

The rest three phases are scheduled to be conducted on May 6, 12 and 19. The counting of votes will be done on May 23.

