Pune: 17-year-old drowns in quarry near Chakan

The body of a 17-year-old youth, who drowned in a stone quarry near on May 3 has been recovered by Disaster Response Force (NDRF), police said on Saturday.

The dead youth has been identified as

According to police, Nishthur had gone swimming in the stone quarry along with his friends.

His friends attempted to rescue him when they saw him struggling in the water but failed in their attempts.

Soon after receiving information, rushed to the spot and began with the assistance of a team.

Nishtur's body was recovered by the divers earlier today and has been sent to a district hospital for postmortem.

Further investigation is underway.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)