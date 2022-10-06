JUST IN
I have a clear intention that I don't want to talk to Pak: Amit Shah in J-K
Order CBI probe into Rs 6,000-cr MCD tax scam: Sisodia writes to Delhi L-G
Ayodhya Ram temple head priest demands immediate ban on 'Adipurush'
Russian cosmonaut launched to space from US, first time in 20 years
Haryana drug firm under WHO scanner for supplying contaminated drugs
Narrow escape for Dussehra revellers as Ravan effigy falls in Haryana
Over 100 million Covid-19 vaccine doses wasted in India by September-end
Over 500,000 people witness historic Dasara festivities in Mysuru
10 bodies retrieved, 27 mountaineers missing after avalanche in Uttarkashi
Shah reviews J-K security, calls for dismantling terror ecosystem
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National
How to recover your hacked Instagram account: Check details here
At least 15 dead as two boats carrying 40 migrants sink in Greek waters
Business Standard

Major fire breakout at Delhi's Gandhi Nagar cloth market now under control

A fire that broke out in a shop in Gandhi Nagar's cloth market is now under control, said the fire department on Thursday night

Topics
Delhi | fire break outs | Fire accident

ANI  General News 

Firefighters work to contain a fire that broke out at the BM Inland Container Depot, a Dutch-Bangladesh joint venture, in Chittagong. (AP Photo)
Photo: AP

A fire that broke out in a shop in Gandhi Nagar's cloth market is now under control, said the fire department on Thursday night.

"The fire was declared of a medium category. A total of 28 fire tenders are engaged. Fire is now under control and confined to the top floors," said Deputy Chief Fire Officer SK Dua.

Delhi Fire Service received information on a fire that broke out in Gandhi Nagar market at 5:36 pm on Wednesday.

After getting information, fire tenders rushed to the spot. The shop is located in a narrow alley.

According to Fire Department, there were 30 fire tenders on the spot to put the fire under control.

Further details are awaited.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Delhi

First Published: Thu, October 06 2022. 06:45 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.