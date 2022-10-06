Major fire breakout at Delhi's Gandhi Nagar cloth market now under control

-
A fire that broke out in a shop in Gandhi Nagar's cloth market is now under control, said the fire department on Thursday night.
"The fire was declared of a medium category. A total of 28 fire tenders are engaged. Fire is now under control and confined to the top floors," said Deputy Chief Fire Officer SK Dua.
Delhi Fire Service received information on a fire that broke out in Gandhi Nagar market at 5:36 pm on Wednesday.
After getting information, fire tenders rushed to the spot. The shop is located in a narrow alley.
According to Fire Department, there were 30 fire tenders on the spot to put the fire under control.
Further details are awaited.
First Published: Thu, October 06 2022. 06:45 IST
