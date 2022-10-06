Major fire breakout at Delhi's Gandhi Nagar cloth market now under control

A fire that broke out in a shop in Gandhi Nagar's cloth market is now under control, said the fire department on Thursday night.

"The fire was declared of a medium category. A total of 28 fire tenders are engaged. Fire is now under control and confined to the top floors," said Deputy Chief Fire Officer SK Dua.

Fire Service received information on a fire that broke out in Gandhi Nagar market at 5:36 pm on Wednesday.

After getting information, fire tenders rushed to the spot. The shop is located in a narrow alley.

According to Fire Department, there were 30 fire tenders on the spot to put the fire under control.

Further details are awaited.

