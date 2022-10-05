JUST IN
Order CBI probe into Rs 6,000-cr MCD tax scam: Sisodia writes to Delhi L-G

In August, Sisodia had alleged a massive Rs 6,000 crore toll tax scam in a letter to Saxena, and demanded a CBI inquiry into the matter

Manish Sisodia | CBI | V K Saxena

New Delhi 

Manish Sisodia
Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia | Photo: Shutterstock

The Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi, Manish Sisodia, wrote to Lieutenant Governor V.K. Saxena on Wednesday demanding a CBI probe into the 'MCD toll tax scam'.

In the letter addressed to the Delhi L-G, Sisodia demanded a CBI probe into the alleged irregularities in the BJP-ruled Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), resulting in a 'scam' worth Rs 6,000 crore. This is the second time that Sisodia wrote to the L-G in this matter.

"Through this letter, I again want to draw your attention towards the Delhi Municipal Corporation scam during the BJP regime which led to the loss of around Rs 6,000 crore to the MCD. I had even requested you earlier to recommend a CBI probe into this matter," Sisodia wrote in the letter.

The Deputy CM added that he is "saddened to know that you did not recommend a probe into the matter and also did not responded to my letter".

In August, Sisodia had alleged a massive Rs 6,000 crore toll tax scam in a letter to Saxena, and demanded a CBI inquiry into the matter.

"Perhaps you have not been able to see the corruption in the matter despite proof, because the BJP is involved. In your effort to hamper the work of the government, you have been levelling false allegations against the chosen government in Delhi and have been ordering inquiries. All of these are baseless, that's why nothing has come out of this," Sisodia wrote.

Sisodia had written to the L-G on Tuesday as well, after the L-G Secretariat directed the Chief Secretary to inquire into the alleged "irregularities and discrepancies" in the power subsidy given by Delhi government to the consumers.

Sisodia had alleged in the letter that Saxena is bypassing Delhi's elected government and ordering "illegal and unconstitutional" investigations.

First Published: Wed, October 05 2022. 23:24 IST

