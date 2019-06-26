Mumbai: Two held in robbery at elderly couple's house in Charkop

Police Crime Branch on Wednesday arrested two persons in connection with the robbery at an elderly couple's house in the area of West here.

According to the police, the arrested woman committed the robbery, while her accomplice, a male purchased the looted jewellery from her. Around 210 grams of gold jewellery, worth over Rs five lakh were recovered from the accused.

The robbery took place at the senior citizen couple's house, on June 23. However, fearing for their lives, the couple did not report the incident. The police took cognizance of the incident on a tip and convinced the elderly couple to file a complaint, a said.

Crime branch unit 11 of Police, then, constituted a special team to investigate the case and made arrests within three days.

The police have registered a case under Section 380 (Theft in dwelling house), 454 (Lurking house-breaking to commit punishable offence) and 457 (Lurking house-breaking by night to commit punishable offence) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)