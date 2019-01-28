Delhi government to give MSP to farmers as per Swaminathan Committee report

The government has decided to implement the Swaminathan Committee's recommendations with regard to the (MSP) for farm produces, said here on Monday.

Addressing a press conference, Rai said: "The government has decided to start the process for implementing the recommendations made by the on the MSP from Tuesday." "No relief has been provided to the farmers so far either by the or the BJP government," he said.

"We were hoping that the Centre will implement the recommendations of on the MSP for farm produces but in vain. Therefore, the government has decided to implement these recommendations for Delhi farmers," he said.

The Delhi government had constituted a committee in 2018 to study the techniques adopted for deciding MSP in different states of the country.

"We constituted one committee last year on December 4 to study various models adopted for deciding the MSP by different states across the country, especially in and Odisha. This committee will submit its final report on Tuesday," he said.

Elaborating about the steps to be taken by Delhi government to give higher MSP for the state farmers, Gopal said: "We will develop a model for Delhi after consulting various experts including officers from the Central government, of and scientists from the along with officials from Telangana's Agriculture Department.

