Delhi court sends Gautam Khaitan on 5 day ED remand

A Court on Monday granted another five days of Gautam to (ED) in a black money case.

The Court took the decision under the Black Money Act.

During the hearing, ED argued that at this stage it can't supply the Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR) to the accused since it's an internal document.

It also asserted that a list of documents has been submitted to the court.

Claiming that more than Rs 800 crore of Indian rupees was under the radar, the probe agency had sought seven days custody of Gautam

Arguing for the need of a remand, the ED said, "In these days we have found evidence of different entries in other accounts. If he goes out he will close the accounts, and our probe will be hampered."

ED also argued that there was huge tempering of evidence and if the agency doesn't get the opportunity of questioning the accused in the custody, the investigation will be hampered.

for Gautam Khaitan, Pramod Kumar Dubey raised questioned on his clients arrest and claimed that he was arrested from the airport in a hurry.

"He was not fleeing from the justice and he has been pressurised to give some info of the defence Deal," Khaitan's argued in the court.

The agency had sought Khaitan's custody to unravel the conspiracy regarding his alleged unidentified assets of more than Rs 500 crore. It is worth mentioning that is also an accused in multi-crore chopper deal kickback case.

Last week, the sleuths had raided offices and various other properties in Delhi- belonging to him. I-T Dept claims to have gathered evidence against Khaitan for allegedly receiving kickbacks in other defence deals too, besides during the UPA tenure.

On the recommendation of the I-T Department, ED had registered a case against him under the Black Money Act.

