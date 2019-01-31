All NACIN officers hospitalised with swine flu discharged

All officers from the Academy of Customs and Indirect Taxes and Narcotics (NACIN) in who were hospitalised with symptoms of have been discharged, official sources said.

"The nine officers who had tested positive for H1N1 and four trainee officers presented with symptoms of were all admitted to hospital. All the officers have now been discharged after proper treatment," a statement by NACIN said on Thursday.

No new cases have been reported among the officers after Tuesday and authorities said the Academy has taken necessary preventive measures, including treatment and fumigation of the entire campus in collaboration with district and empanelled doctors and hospitals.

Trainee officers and staff of NACIN have also been given required and medications and all necessary logistical support is being extended for proper care, officials said.

There has been a total of 363 cases of seasonal H1N1 reported from with two people dying from the viral respiratory disease, till January 26 this year, according to the official Centre for Disease Control.

