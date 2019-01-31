J-K: Omar Abdullah urges Governor Malik to focus on work instead of doing politics

-
ALSO READ
Mufti, Omar could have easily contacted me if they were serious about forming govt: J-K Guv
J&K Governor dispels concerns over PRC rules
NC backed PDP to save J-K from uncertainty: Omar Abdullah
Omar Abdullah meets JK guv
Make public reports of horse-trading in govt formation in J-K: Omar to Guv
-
National Conference leader Omar Abdullah on Thursday advised Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik to focus on work instead of indulging in politics.
The reaction from Omar Abdullah came after Governor Malik, while addressing a gathering in Akhnoor on Thursday, said that corruption is the biggest problem in Jammu and Kashmir and accused former chief ministers Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti of not wanting to "empower the state but themselves".
Omar, taking to Twitter, reacted: "Please stop with the insults & snide remarks Mr Governor. They do not behove a person in your position. It is only my respect for the office you occupy that stops me from repeating what all you told me when we met. @jandkgovernor. Please stop playing politics & focus on your work."
.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU