Delhi HC dismisses plea seeking CBI or SIT probe into allegations of sexual abuse involving Catholic priests

The High Court on Tuesday dismissed the PIL seeking directions to the Centre and state to hold a thorough investigation in the incidents of sexual abuses of children and nuns by catholic clergies, by a SIT or (CBI) under the supervision of this Court.

The court said, "There are no specific allegations in the plea. We are not going to look into it. matter is before the "

The plea also sought directions to the police to set up clergy abuse Hotline Number so that Catholic Church, Sexually Abused Victims and Survivors may come forward to seek justice by registering their grievance and any person may give leads/tips to the law enforcement agency.

Plea also mentioned and sought directions to Churches (dioceses) in Delhi and all over to display the clergy abuse Hotline Number and email id so that victims may come forward to report (anonymously if they wish so) sexual abuse incidents.

