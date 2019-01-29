A very dynamic leader: Politicians condole death of George Fernandes

Rahul Gandhi, Union Ministers and Gadkari, and West Bengal among others on Tuesday expressed grief over the demise of former

Fernandes passed away on Tuesday at the age of 88. He was the in the Atal Bihari Vajpayee-led Democratic Alliance (NDA) government when the Kargil War broke out between and in 1999, and conducted its nuclear tests at Pokhran in 1998. Besides that, he also held several ministerial portfolios including communications, industry and railways.

"I'm sorry to hear about the passing away of former Parliamentarian and Union Minister, My condolences to his family and friends in this time of grief," wrote on

Former and senior A K also expressed grief over Fernandes' demise.

"I would like to express my condolence on the sad demise of my old colleague He was a very dynamic leader. I met him twice as of Once I met him in 1977 when he was the in Morarji Desai cabinet. I asked him for the in Palghar. We were political opponents. But without showing any kind of differences, he immediately contacted the offices and directed them to do the needful," told ANI.

"Second time I met him when he was the Defence Minister in Vajpayee-led government. I approached him to find a solution to this long pending dispute between Navy and government. He tried his best to find a solution to this problem. I remember his timely helps. After that, I became Defence Minister. I had the opportunity to meet Defence forces all over During my interactions, I realised he is one of the lauded and respected Defence Minister not only officials, but the jawans. He took personal interest for the welfare of the Defence forces," he added.

Speaking to ANI, Gadkari said, "I offer condolences at his passing away. He committed his life to the country. He fought for justice for trade unions. I considered him as an icon."

said, "George Fernandes served the nation in several capacities and held key portfolios like Defence and Railways at different times. He led many labour movements and fought against the injustice towards them. His tenure as Defence Minister was outstanding. May his soul rest in peace."

described the late leader as "much admired trade unionist".

"I have known him for decades. My condolences to his family and admirers," she said.

Bihar described Fernandes as a " who fought for justice."

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu said, " was a great leader. He is the one, who raised the voice of labourers in Parliament. He is one of the major leaders who built trade union movement in the country. He was elected nine times for and gained fame as best Parliamentarian. is an example of simplicity and truthfulness.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)