Delhi HC issues notice to EC on plea for de-registration of political parties with religious connotations

The on Friday sought the response of the on a plea seeking a direction to the poll body to de-register political parties with religious, caste, ethnic or linguistic connotations if they fail to rename within three months.

A division bench of and Justice also issued a notice to the Centre on the petition filed by and slated the matter for hearing on July 17.

The court asked the petitioner to file an affidavit providing additional grounds for his contention.

In his plea, Upadhyay, citing the examples of Hindu Sena, All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen, Indian Union and others, said that there are many parties with religious, caste, ethnic and linguistic connotations.

The petition sought a direction to the EC to de-register such parties if they fail to rename within three months.

It also pleaded that flags of political parties should be reviewed to ensure that they are not similar to the flag.

