Despite BJP sweep in Karnataka, coalition govt to remain intact

The in on Friday said there is no threat to the JDS- coalition in the state after the BJP nearly swept the polls leaving just one seat to coalition partners.

This was declared by leaders after the informal meeting of the Cabinet in which HD Kumaraswamy was also present.

"Today, honourable had called an informal Cabinet meeting to take stock of the situation after the results, both countrywide as well as our state elections," said G Parameshwara, Deputy of

He said that the coalition will continue in the state under the leadership of Kumaraswamy.

"We have discussed this at length. This mandate has been given to the elections and not the state elections. We will continue in the state and our coalition will continue under the leadership of the Shri Kumaraswamy ji and all our MLAs are with us," he said.

The also said that the government was attempting to destabilise their government.

"The Opposition is trying to destabilize our government but they will not be successful. We will not allow them to be successful in destabilising our government," he said.

Parameshwara also informed media that the ministers of the Congress party also met under the leadership of and has reposed the confidence in HD Kumaraswamy as the Chief Minister.

Speaking to media earlier in the day, former Chief Minister also dismissed speculation of falling of the in the state.

"There is no threat to the government (state)," he said.

In the 2019 elections, BJP won 26 seats while 1 seat each was bagged by Congress and JD(S) in Karnataka.

