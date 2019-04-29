Delhi HC rejects plea to bar media from publishing allegations against CJI

The High Court on Monday dismissed a plea seeking to bar the media from publishing allegations of sexual harassment against of

While dismissing the petition, a Bench of and Justice said the petitioner can approach the instead.

Petition BR Harish Babu sought restriction on the media from further telecast or publishing the allegations till the conclusion of the enquiry.

"Mere a false allegation affidavit, filed in Hon'ble on 19th April 2019 by the dismissed employee of the office of the CJI which is a notarized document cannot be built as a pillar to put allegations on the of India," the petitioner submitted.

The petitioner, an authorized signatory of 'Anti-Corruption Council of India' trust, sought strong action against like and for their alleged involvement in circulating and re-casting the defamatory content against the CJI.

The plea further said: "The petitioner strongly suspects that the news rotated putting an allegation against the is paid news which reflects direct hit on the image of the country itself by the "

The writ petition made respondents to of India, Ministry of Information & Broadcasting, the government of NCT of Delhi, Press Council of India, News, of Police, and operational heads of WhatsApp, Google, YouTube and

had claimed that former apex court employees came together to frame sexual harassment charge against Justice with the help of some powerful lobbyists.

CJI has been accused of sexual assault by a former female employee who worked as a at the between May 2014 and December 2018.

A three-member in-house committee led by Justice S A Bobde, the senior-most after the Chief Justice, and including Justice NV Ramana and Justice was formed to look into the allegation against the CJI.

However, Justice Ramana, on Thursday recused himself from the committee following objections from the complainant.

