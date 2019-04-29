People of Madhya Pradesh will vote for BJP to teach Congress a lesson: Shivraj

-
ALSO READ
Plaque with Chouhan's name found defaced in MP; BJP protests
Farm loan waivers of Rs 10, Rs 20 a cruel joke: Shivraj Chouhan
All 109 BJP MLAs to recite 'Vande Mataram' before taking oath: Chouhan
Rahul habitual liar, Congress indulging in allegation politics: Chouhan
Shivraj Chouhan accuses Congress of deceiving people of MP over farm loan waiver
-
Former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said here that there were two major issues in the ongoing Lok Sabha elections - National security and welfare of people.
"Only the leadership of PM Narendra Modi could help create a stable government. The Congress government that came in four months ago in the state has created a chaotic environment in the state and people are also feeling that they have done a mistake by not electing a BJP government. People will surely vote for BJP to teach a lesson to the Congress government in the state," the former CM said.
On being questioned about his views on Kanhaiya Kumar campaigning for Digvijay Singh, Shivraj said, "People who have sedition charges against them and who make anti-national statements are campaigning for them-- are these the only people who Digvijay Singh has got for campaigning?"
Further commenting on Congress's claims, he added, "Congress is making a record of lies. Their national president is in such shambles that he has lost the power of thinking in a cogent manner. They are making irresponsible claims like - abolition of reservation, 'chowkidar chor hai' etc. I feel pity for such thinking and the people could rarely take them seriously".
Madhya Pradesh sees elections in four phases - on April 29, May 6.12 and 19. The counting of votes will be done on May 23.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU