People of Madhya Pradesh will vote for BJP to teach Congress a lesson: Shivraj

Former said here that there were two major issues in the ongoing Lok Sabha elections - security and welfare of people.

"Only the leadership of PM Narendra Modi could help create a stable government. The government that came in four months ago in the state has created a chaotic environment in the state and people are also feeling that they have done a mistake by not electing a BJP government. People will surely vote for BJP to teach a lesson to the government in the state," the former CM said.

On being questioned about his views on Kanhaiya Kumar campaigning for Digvijay Singh, Shivraj said, "People who have sedition charges against them and who make anti- statements are campaigning for them-- are these the only people who Digvijay Singh has got for campaigning?"

Further commenting on Congress's claims, he added, " is making a record of lies. Their president is in such shambles that he has lost the power of thinking in a cogent manner. They are making irresponsible claims like - abolition of reservation, 'chowkidar chor hai' etc. I feel pity for such thinking and the people could rarely take them seriously".

sees elections in four phases - on April 29, May 6.12 and 19. The counting of votes will be done on May 23.

