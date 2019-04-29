TMC delegation seeks WB EC's intervention over poll-violence in Asansol

A (TMC) delegation led by party on Monday sought time from (CEC) in connection with Babul Supriyo's alleged altercation with the and violence caused during polling in Lok Sabha seat.

EC's response is awaited.

Meanwhile, clashes erupted between BJP and TMC workers in Nalhati city in district. During the scuffle, a BJP supporter sustained an on his head.

Security forces resorted to lathi-charge on Monday at a polling station in parliamentary constituency after clashes erupted between TMC and BJP supporters over allegations of electoral malpractices.

There were reports of altercations between supporters of TMC, BJP and CPI (M) from several polling booths in the constituency.

A BJP delegation which will include Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi, and Anil Baluni, is scheduled to meet the (ECI) in today over the issue of poll-related violence in

Supriyo had an altercation with polling officers and TMC cadres at a booth, alleging that supporters of Mamata Banerjee-led party were capturing polling stations and not letting voters to cast their ballot.

Supriyo is pitted against Trinamool Congress' from the seat.

