Delhi: Man dies under suspicion circumstances at police station

A man named Balraj died at Bavana police station here under suspicious circumstances on Sunday, according to the police.

Gaurav Sharma, DCP Outer North, said: "Balraj died yesterday (Sunday) under suspicious circumstances after he was called at Bavana police station for questioning."

Sharma informed that a case of attempt to murder was registered against Balraj's son for which he was summoned to the police station.

The DGP said that the victim jumped from the balcony of the police station in an attempt to suicide.

"Balraj committed suicide by jumping off from the balcony of the police station. After giving an excuse to drink water, he went to the balcony and jumped," Sharma added.

According to Sharma, no foul play has been visible as of yet.

First Published: Mon, May 27 2019. 14:33 IST

