Karnataka: Don't mind being dropped from cabinet, says DC Thammanna

DC Thammanna, and Janta Dal (Secular) leader on Monday said that he wouldn't mind being dropped from the state cabinet if considered 'incapable.'

"Let them drop me, I don't mind. I'm ready for the party to sack me from my post. If I am capable let them make me continue, otherwise, I don't want any post," he stated on being asked if he will be dropped from the state cabinet.

"I will abide if my party takes any such decision," he further added. This comes after sources indicated that a cabinet expansion and reshuffle may happen soon.

He also refused to comment on any political situation citing that "my party has asked us not to talk to the media or comment on politics"

JD(S) working on Sunday had issued a circular to party leaders, spokespersons and MLAs asking them not to participate in TV debates or give any statements to the media. This comes after the massive defeat faced by JD(S) and alliance in the 2019 Lok Sabha election.

The BJP won 25 of the 28 seats along with an Independent backed by it just leaving one seat each to and JD(S).

heavyweights including Rizwan Arshad, Krishna Byregowda, BK Hariprasad, and HD Deve Gowda lost from their respective constituencies against the BJP candidates.

