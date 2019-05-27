Delhi CM holds cabinet meeting to review development work

Chief Minister on Monday held a Cabinet meeting to review the ongoing developmental work in the capital.

Present in the meeting were senior cabinet colleagues like Manish Sisodia, Minister Development, Labour & Employment, and others.

Kejriwal on Sunday motivated party workers and asked them not to get disheartened by their crushing defeat in the recently concluded Lok Sabha elections. He said "they should now look forward to the Assembly elections," which are slated to take place next year.

He urged the volunteers to go to "people of and ask them if Delhi had elected a BJP state government four years ago, would schools have been transformed, would mohalla clinics have been made, would doorstep delivery be started?"

got a massive jolt from the BJP and got decimated to zero in the recently concluded Lok Sabha AAP, which is running the government in Delhi, slipped down to the third position with a vote share of a little over 18 per cent, while BJP got over 56 per cent and over 22 per cent.

Three of AAP's candidates lost their deposits getting less than 16.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)