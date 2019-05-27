Jharkhand Congress committee president offers to resign after defeat in LS polls

Former Dr on Monday offered to resign from the post of of Committee (JPCC) after the party could manage to win only one seat in the state in the recently held polls.

The party fared poorly in the polls across the country, managing to win only 52 seats across the country.

After the poll debacle, also offered to resign from his post during the meeting of the (CWC), which was declined by the party on Saturday.

The state unit presidents of the Congress in Odisha, Assam, and have also submitted their resignations to the Congress following the party's debacle in the LS polls in their respective state.

Out of the total 14 Lok Sabha seats in Jharkhand, the Congress managed to win one, while the BJP and its regional ally All (AJSU) bagged 12 of them. One seat went to the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM), a coalition of the Congress party.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)