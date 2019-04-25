Delhi man held for stabbing mother, brother to death

-
Police have arrested a man for allegedly stabbing his mother and younger brother to death with a pair of scissors in Bindapur area of the national capital.
The cause of the incident, which occurred on Tuesday night, is said to be family dispute, police said on Thursday.
As per the police, the family members have been at loggerheads with each other in the recent past.
A case has been registered and the investigation is underway.
