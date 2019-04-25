Indian Army signs MoU with NHPC for construction of tunnels on China, Pakistan borders

signed an MoU with Hydroelectric Power Corporation Limited (NHPC) on Thursday to construct tunnels on borders with and for storage of ammunition and other war-related equipment.

Under the pilot project, three tunnels will be built on border while one will be built along the Line of Control with Pakistan, Army sources said.

The project is meant to bolster the Indian Army's capabilities along the Chinese border where India's infrastructural development is far outpaced by that of

It is difficult to move in the mountainous region bordering China due to lack of development.

Besides strengthening the defensive capabilities, the tunnels will protect the ammunition and other stored equipment from the air-strikes and detection by the

