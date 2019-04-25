Kannauj: Rogue bull enters gathbandhan rally, Akhilesh quips 'it came to complain'

A rogue bull wreaked havoc at the 'mahagathbandhan' (SP-BSP-RLD) rally here on Thursday, following which quipped that the bull had approached the venue with its own set of complaints.

Footage of the incident showed that the bull attacked and grievously injured a man who was trying to control it. The police had to resort to lathi-charge to cordon off the area while announcements were made at the venue urging onlookers to move away from there.

Addressing the gathering, Yadav claimed that the rogue animal was under the impression that a helicopter from Hardoi was approaching, in an apparent reference to

"We were not aware that anyone would come with complaints. It (bull) may have thought that a helicopter from Hardoi is coming. It had come with its own set of complaints," he said, leaving the crowd in splits.

Yadav went on to say that after the results of the ongoing polls are announced on May 23, he would honour the youth who bravely fought the bull.

"I would like to use this opportunity to thank the police here and the youth who bravely faced the bull without fearing for his life and made this gathering possible. After May 23, in this very ground, we will honour the brave youth," he said.

Akhilesh even tweeted about the incident and explained how stray cattle have added to the misery of farmers here.

"We built the expressway in 21 months, but in the last 2 years people have been disturbed by 5 crore stray cattle. If the government is not able to prevent a bull from entering venues of political programmes, imagine the plight of poor farmers," he tweeted in Hindi along with a picture of the incident.

