Chhattisgarh: 4 Naxals surrender in Sukma

Four dreaded Naxals, including three with Rs 1 lakh bounty on their heads, surrendered in district of Chhattisgarh, the police said on Thursday.

The three Naxals who carry bounties on their heads have been identified as Vetti Malla, Sodi Lachchha, and Mudam Hurrah. The fourth Naxal, Rawa Hanga, is a member of 'Jan Militia' (public militia), a part-time fighting force.

They were wanted by the police in several cases of kidnapping, roping in Improvised Explosive Device (IED), and carrying out attacks at camps of security forces.

SSP said that all benefits will be extended to the four men as per government policies.

"All benefits under government's rehabilitation and surrender policies will be provided to the former Naxals," Singh told media here.

Earlier on Sunday, 15 Naxals, including six women, had surrendered before the police in Bijapur.

