Delhi Police bust gang of fraudsters

ANI  |  General News 

Delhi Police on Monday claimed to have busted a gang involved in organised crime by arresting its five members.

The five accused have been identified as Ankush Aggarwal (44), Subhash Chand (42), Ajay Kumar (39), Harish (24), Kamal (21), all residents of Delhi.

The accused allegedly used to file false GST returns and siphoned off lakhs of rupees, police said.

All five were arrested by the staff of Police Station Jama Masjid, Central District.

A case has been registered under relevant sections of law. Further probe is on.

First Published: Mon, April 22 2019. 18:45 IST

