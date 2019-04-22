3rd phase of Lok Sabha election: Wayanad, Gandhinagar among 116 parliamentary seats going to polls tomorrow

As many as 116 parliamentary constituencies will go for polls tomorrow across 13 states and two Union Territories in the third phase of the elections.

While some constituencies of Assam, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Jammu and Kashmir, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Odisha, and will witness voting, all parliamentary constituencies in Gujarat, Kerala, Dadra and Nagar Haveli, and will vote in a single phase.

Voting will take place for all 26 constituencies in Gujarat, all 20 seats in Kerala, 14 each in and Karnataka, 10 in Uttar Pradesh, seven in Chhattisgarh, six in Odisha, five each in and West Bengal, four in Assam, two in Goa, one each in Jammu and Kashmir, Dadra and Nagar Haveli, and

Among the top contenders are from Wayanad (Kerala), BJP from Gandhinagar (Gujarat), BJP's and SP's from (Uttar Pradesh), SP patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav from Mainpuri (Uttar Pradesh), Loktantrik (LJD) from Madhepura (Bihar), from Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala), Congress' and PDP's Mehbooba Mufti from Anantnag (Jammu and Kashmir) and BJP from Puri (Odisha) among others.

In Gujarat, over four crore voters will decide the fate of 371 candidates in fray for 26 constituencies and 45 candidates for by-polls in four Assembly seats.

Besides Gandhinagar, polling will be held in Kachchh, Banaskantha, Patan, Mahesana, Sabarkantha, Ahmedabad East, Ahmedabad West, Surendranagar, Rajkot, Porbandar, Jamnagar, Junagadh, Amreli, Bhavnagar, Anand, Kheda, Panchmahal, Dahod, Vadodara, Chhota Udaipur, Bharuch, Bardoli, Surat, and

In Uttar Pradesh, elections will be held in Moradabad, Rampur, Sambhal, Firozabad, Mainpuri, Etah, Badaun, Aonla, Bareilly and Pilibhit. There are 120 candidates, including 14 women, in the fray while more than 1.76 crore people are expected to cast their vote.

In Kerala, as many as 227 candidates will contest on all the 20 Lok Sabha seats in the state. Wayanad is considered the main focus as is contesting from this seat for the first time. He is in the fray with 19 other candidates.

Besides Wayanad Lok Sabha constituency, elections will be held in Kasaragod, Kannur, Kollam, Attingal, Thiruvananthapuram, Vadakara, Kozhikode, Malappuram, Ponnani, Palakkad, Alanthur, Thrissur, Chalakudy, Ernakulam, Idukki, Kottayam, Alappuzha, Mavelikkara and Pathanamthitta.

In Chhattisgarh, 123 candidates will be testing their electoral fortunes from seven Lok Sabha constituencies - Raipur, Raigarh, Surguja, Janjgir-Champa, Korba, Bilaspur and Durg.

Jhanjharpur, Supaul, Araria, Madhepura and Khagaria Lok Sabha constituencies will go for polls tomorrow in

Mehbooba, who won from Anantnag seat in Jammu and Kashmir, would be eyeing another win this time. She is in contention with of the and Conference's new entrant Hasnain Masoodi.

In Maharashtra, the fate of as many as 249 candidates will be decided during voting on 14 Lok Sabha seats in the third phase. BJP is contesting in the state in alliance with Shiv Sena, while they face a tough battle from Congress and NCP.

Among the Lok Sabha constituencies going for polls are Jalgaon, Raver, Jalna, Aurangabad, Ahmednagar, Madha, Sangli, Raigad, Pune, Baramati, Satara, Ratnagiri-Sindhudurg, Kolhapur and Hatkanangle.

In Karnataka, meanwhile, 14 Lok Sabha seats will go for polls including Chikkodi, Bidar, Koppal, Bellary, Haveri, Dharwad, Uttara Kannada, Davanagere, Shimoga, Belgaum, Bagalkot, Bijapur, Gulbarga, Raichur. Over 2.43 crore voters are eligible to cast their vote in this phase in the state.

In Odisha, six Lok Sabha seats and 42 assembly constituencies will go to polls in this phase. Lok Sabha seats going for polls are Sambalpur, Keonjhar, Dhenkanal, Cuttack, Puri and Bhubaneswar.

will witness voting in five Lok Sabha constituencies in the third phase. These include Balurghat, Maldaha Uttar, Maldaha Dakshin, Jangipur and Murshidabad.

In Assam, 74 lakh voters will decide the fate of 54 candidates in the third phase, which will cover Guwahati, Barpeta, Dhubri and Kokrajhar parliamentary constituencies.

Polling on two Lok Sabha constituencies and by-polls in three Assembly seats will be held in the third phase in Twelve candidates are in the fray for the two Lok Sabha constituencies, North and South Goa.

Besides these states, polling will also be held in one seat each in and

Election to East Lok Sabha constituency will also be held tomorrow. The polling in East constituency was deferred from April 18 to April 23 on inputs received that the "law and order prevailing in the constituency is not conducive to the holding of free and fair poll," the said.

The seven-phase Lok Sabha election started on April 11. The first phase witnessed 69.45 voter turnout across the country while election for the second phase was held on April 18 and witnessed 69.43 per cent voter turnout.

The result for the Lok Sabha election will be announced on May 23.

