Amarinder dubs PM's nuke war statement 'highly irresponsible'

on Monday slammed for his "highly irresponsible" statement on India's nuclear arsenal and appealed people to support the party in its 'jung' for protecting the future of the nation.

Speaking to media here, Amarinder said the Prime Minister's threat to trigger a nuclear war is "clearly a tool to be re-elected."

The Prime Minister, while addressing a rally in Barmer on Sunday, had quipped that has not kept its nuclear weapons for Diwali.

" has stopped the policy of getting scared of Pakistan's threats. Every other day they used to say 'We have nuclear button'.....What do we have then? Have we kept it for Diwali? Humne ki sari hekdi nikal di. Usey katora lekar duniya bhar me ghumne ke liye maine majboor kar diya hai. People think that I have done the right thing. But and its allies feel I have not done the right thing," he had said.

Meanwhile, Amarinder, while addressing a public meeting at the PUDA grounds here, said, "This is a Jung for the future of the nation. We are fighting a party that made tall promises but failed to deliver on even a single one of them."

He lashed out at the BJP for ruining the nation with its anti-people policies. Claiming that unemployment rate was at an all-time high, Amarinder ridiculed Modi's promise of 'achche din' and said, "acche din us din aange jis din enna da bhog payega" (good days will come only when their rule is brought to an end).

The also came down heavily on the BJP for giving a ticket to Sadhvi Pragya, who, he claims, makes "divisive and hate speeches, insults men in uniform."

"Such people are deliberately being given tickets by BJP in order to divide the people of These people would not allow the ruling party to destroy the nation's peaceful fabric to promote their petty political interests," said Amarinder.

