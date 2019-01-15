HC notice to Centre, CBI on a plea seeking guidelines for tracing, surveillance of calls

The on Tuesday issued a notice to the Centre and the on a plea seeking direction to frame comprehensive guidelines regarding "tracing, tapping and surveillance of phone calls along with the preparation of stocks and accountability of officials."

The court has fixed March 26 as the next date of hearing in the matter.

The petitioner Sarthak Chaturvedi has also sought direction to constitute a Special Investigating Team (SIT) or direct the Centre to investigate the abuse of powers by some public servants of " for having committed an offence of illegally intercepting phone calls of individuals without following due process of law and by abusing and misusing powers by a public servant for their ulterior motives."

The petition claims that the Union of is failing to take any action to formulate strict guidelines against the illegal tracing, tapping, and surveillance of phone calls. "Some public servants working in for their ulterior motives abuse their power," alleges the petitioner.

He also cited the example of recent case involving Rakesh Asthana, which was registered on the instruction of ousted CBI

The petition further states: "During the investigation of FIR dated 15.10.2018, an accused was intercepted by CBI at and was brought to headquarters at The phone numbers of and were under technical surveillance of DIG, SU, CBI. It requires investigation whether any permission was obtained as per the rules."

The petition also mentions: "The submissions made by in his application before the of reveal facts/circumstances warranting a comprehensive policy on the subject of technical surveillance by agencies. It is submitted that powers conferred upon public servants/agencies authorized for technical surveillance are essential for security and interest."

"But, uncontrolled and unaccountable powers may prejudice the same security sought to be protected. The aforesaid facts reveal a violation of privacy and unaccountable/abuse and misuse of powers," adds the petition.

The petitioner has requested the court to constitute an SIT to investigate the alleged "abuse of powers by some highly placed probe agency's officials for having committed an offence of illegally intercepting phone calls of individuals without following due process of law and by abusing and misusing powers by a public servant for their ulterior motives.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)