Delhi Police, Kejriwal at loggerheads after 5 murders in 24hrs

and the Police on Friday engaged in a war of words on after five murders were reported within a day in the capital.

"Five murders in in last 24 hours is an extremely serious situation. I appeal to Lt Governor and Home Ministry to urgently look into the law and order situation of the capital," the Delhi wrote on

In response to Kejriwal's tweet, said, "The murders have all been confirmed to be personal enmity related. Accused previously known to the victim and are already arrested in some cases."

The police, citing recent statistics, wrote, "Overall heinous crime in 2019 is down by 10.5 per cent, crime by use of fire arms is down by 5.65 per cent, crime against women is down by 11.5 per cent."

In the past 24 hours, two persons were killed near Nand Nagri red light when two bike-borne miscreants fired several rounds of shots at their car in broad daylight.

The police received a call at 12:12 am on Friday and when they reached the spot, they found the victims' Santro which was fired upon near the place of incident. One of the victims, Khurvesh, was an alleged bad character of the area.

"Two accused have been identified and raids are being conducted for them. One suspect has been apprehended and a vehicle has also been seized," the police said.

It added that the motive for the crime is prima facie, personal enmity (quarrel over petty issue a year ago).

Three others were killed in isolated incidents across the city, including two in Bhalswa and one in Vikaspuri area.

Separate cases have been registered and investigations are underway in all the cases.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)