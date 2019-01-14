JUST IN
Business Standard

Delhi police summons Pak High Commission official over quarrel with local

ANI  |  New Delhi [India] 

A Pakistan High Commission officer was called by the Delhi police for obtaining clarification on an altercation he had with an Indian woman at Sarojini Nagar market on Saturday.

As per sources from the Ministry of External Affairs, the officer wrote an apology letter to the police after which the matter was resolved on the same day itself.

"The Indian lady complained against him (Pakistan High Commission official) at a police station and took him there after the altercation. He apologised to the lady and was let off. There was no arrest," the source added.

First Published: Mon, January 14 2019. 11:10 IST

