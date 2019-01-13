Delhi: Rape survivor forced to drink poison by accused after she refused to withdraw case against him

A 17-year-old girl was allegedly poisoned, assaulted and threatened by two motorcycle-borne men in district's area here after she refused to withdraw a case she had filed against a 20-year-old man last year, said police.

The alleged attack took place on Thursday evening when the girl was returning home from tuition.

In her complaint, the minor victim alleged that two bike-borne men intercepted her way and threatened to kill her if she gave a statement against the accused in the court. However, when she denied doing so, they allegedly caught hold of her and forced her to drink poison, a senior said.

"The attackers fled the spot when the girl raised an alarm and some people in the area rushed to her aid. Meanwhile, when the girl started feeling dizzy, she boarded an auto-rickshaw and got herself admitted at a hospital," the added.

The girl's condition is said to be stable, though she is still under observation at a government hospital.

Further, a case has been registered under relevant sections of the IPC at the station against the accused who recently came out on bail.

Police are on the lookout for the accused who is currently absconding.

