J&K: Wanted terrorist, among 2 militants, Killed in Kulgam encounter

Two terrorists were killed in an encounter with security forces in and Kashmir's district.

Wanted terrorist Zeenat-ul-Islam was among the two terrorists gunned down by security forces.

Zeenat-ul-Islam, was associated with the group Al Badr and was considered as an improvised (IED) expert.

The other terrorist killed in the encounter has been identified as

A joint operation was launched on Saturday night by the Army, Police and CRPF in after receiving specific information about the presence of terrorists there. As the security forces were conducting the searches, the terrorists fired upon them. The forces retaliated to the firing, ensuing an encounter in which the two terrorists were gunned down.

Weapons and other war-like stores have been recovered, officials said, adding that no collateral damage has been reported.

The operations have been concluded.

