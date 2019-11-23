Delhi: Robbers target 3, including policeman, within half hour

Two bike-borne armed robbers allegedly targeted three men, including a policeman, in North East Delhi on Friday morning within a span of half an hour.

As per preliminary inquiry, all three incidents were carried out by the same robbers, said police.

The robbers first snatched a gold chain from an elderly man who was out for a walk in Jyoti Nagar. Merely a few minutes later, they tried to snatch a chain from a head constable, who was returning after dropping his son at school.

However, the cop foiled their attempt.

The duo then allegedly robbed a man at gunpoint in Yamuna Nagar a few minutes later. The incident in Yamuna Nagar was caught on a CCTV camera installed in the area.

The robbers had also opened fire to intimidate the victims, police said.

Three separate cases have been registered and further investigations are on in the matter.

