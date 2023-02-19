Transactions of Rs 2,000 cr done to get Shiv Sena name, symbol: Sanjay Raut

Uddhav Thackeray faction leader on Sunday alleged that deals and transactions worth Rs 2000 crore have been done so far to get the party name and its "bow and arrow" symbol.

Raut's remark came two days after Election Commission allocated the party name "Shiv Sena" and the symbol "bow and arrow" to Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde-led faction.

He further claimed that the ruling Maharashtra government along with BJP has bought the party MPs, MLAs and councillors.

The party, the leader and the dishonest group bid Rs 50 crore for MLAs, Rs 100 crore for MPs and Rs 50 lakh to 1 crore to buy our councillors. How much it would bid to take our name and symbol, you decide? My info is Rs 2,000 crore," he said while addressing a press conference.

He said that the way their symbol and Shiv Sena's name has been taken is not just; it is a business deal for which Rs 2000 crore worth of transactions are done within six months.

"I have informed the nation with my tweet. The way our symbol and Shiv Sena's name have been taken is not just, it's a business deal for which Rs 2000 crore worth of transactions are done within 6 months. And this is my initial estimate," said Uddhav Thackeray faction leader.

Raut in a tweet also claimed the Rs 2,000 crore deal was a preliminary figure and this was 100 per cent true. The Rajya Sabha member said his claim was backed by proof which he would disclose soon.

"I believe... Deals and transactions worth Rs 2000 crores have been done so far to get the election symbol and name...This is a preliminary figure and 100 per cent true... Soon many things will be revealed... This had never happened in the history of the country," Raut tweeted.

He also took a swipe at Union Home Minister Amit Shah saying that he has never taken the latter seriously.

Raut's statement came after Amit Shah's said that formula of 'Satyameva Jayate' became significant following EC's decision.

"What Amit Shah says has never been taken seriously. What can we say about people who believe in buying justice and truth? Who has won and lost Maharashtra we'll show when the time comes. We'll not say anything now," he said.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Pune said, "Yesterday the Election Commission made 'doodh ka doodh, aur paani ka paani' (established the difference between truth and lie yesterday). The formula of 'Satyameva Jayate' became significant yesterday. Shinde ji got bow and arrow symbol and the party name 'Shiv Sena'."

Election Commission of India (ECI) on Friday allotted the party name "Shiv Sena" and the symbol "Bow and Arrow" to the faction led by Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

Notably, both factions of (Eknath Shinde and Uddhav Thackeray) have been fighting for the bow and arrow symbol of the party since Shinde (present Maharashtra Chief Minister) revolted against Thackeray last year.

While the Shinde faction welcomed the decision of being recognized as the real Shiv Sena, the Uddhav Thackeray faction said they would move the Supreme Court.

The Commission observed in its order that the current constitution of the Shiv Sena party is undemocratic and has been "mutilated to undemocratically appoint people from a coterie as office bearers without any election at all". It said such party structures fail to inspire confidence.

Calling the poll panel's decision as "murder of democracy", Uddhav Thackeray said he will approach the Supreme Court against the decision.

Last month, both the Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and former CM Uddhav Thackeray-led factions of the Shiv Sena submitted their written statements in support of their claims of control over the party name and symbol to the Election Commission.

The ECI had frozen the bow and arrow symbol of the Shiv Sena and had allotted the 'Two Swords and Shield symbol' to the Eknath Shinde faction of Shiv Sena and the 'flaming torch' (mashaal) election symbol was allotted to the Uddhav Thackeray faction for the bypoll in Andheri East assembly constituency in November last year.

