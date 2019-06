Delhi: Teenager found killed in Gandhi Nagar, sixth murder in 48 hours

A man was allegedly found murdered at his residence in area of the capital, the police said on Saturday.

"The deceased identified as 19-year-old used to work at a nearby factory. His dead body was discovered by his roommates when they returned from work," said of Police (DCP) Shahdra, Meghna Yadav.

"The injury is a stab in the abdomen, prima facie with a scissor," the said

A case has been registered under section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and other relevant sections of the law.

So far, six people have been killed in five different incidents here since Thursday.

A 42-year-old property and a boy were shot dead in separate incidents in the Bhalswa Dairy area of the capital.

While in West Delhi's Vikaspuri area, Unidentified assailants shot dead a 35-year-old man in and two men were shot dead in Nand Nagari area near the red light.

Separate cases have been registered and investigations are underway in all the cases.

