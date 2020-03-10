Delhi violence aftermath: Court sends Shahrukh to 14-day judicial custody

JUST IN
ANI 

A Delhi court on Tuesday remanded Shahrukh, the man who had opened fire at police during violence in North-East Delhi last month, to 14-day judicial custody.

He was presented before a duty Metropolitan Magistrate on expiry of his three-day custody previously.

The Delhi Police sources have revealed that it has recovered a pistol and the car of the accused in which he had fled from the spot.

Shahrukh initially kept roaming around in the national capital before slipping away to Punjab and Uttar Pradesh's Shamli from where he was arrested on Tuesday.

During the investigation, Shahrukh revealed that the car he used belonged to his uncle's son.

He had left the car in a garage in Haryana after it broke down.
