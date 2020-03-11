Coronavirus outbreak: Govt suspends visas for three more countries

As India reported 14 more cases of infection on Tuesday and the situation in Europe worsened, the government suspended all the visas and e-visas granted on or before March 11 to French, German, and Spanish nationals in a bid to contain the spread of the deadly virus in the country. This after the government earlier suspended visas and e-visas to citizens of China, Italy, Iran, Japan, and South Korea.

The number of cases in India jumped to 61 after fresh cases were reported from Kerala (eight), Karnataka (three), and Maharashtra (three).

In Bengaluru, Dell — a US-headquartered computer technology company — advised its employees to work from home in India after one of its techies with travel history to Texas, along with his wife and daughter, was tested positive. “We can confirm two employees of were tested for the COVID-19 virus following their return home from the United States – including a visit to our headquarters in Round Rock, Texas. One employee tested negative, but the other tested positive and has since been placed in quarantine,” the company stated.

The epidemic’s shadow on Holi celebrations in Chennai

An employee of Mindtree, too, was tested positive after returning from an overseas trip. said the employee had self-isolated himself upon return from the trip and did not visit the office. The company, however, did not reveal in which city the staffer worked.

UN trade body says outbreak may cost world economy $2 trillion



Also, as the cost of the epidemic for the world economy mounted, Richard Kozul-Wright, director, Division on Globalization and Development Strategies, Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD), said: “We envisage a slowdown in the to under 2 per cent for this year, and that will probably cost in the order of $1 trillion, compared with what people were forecasting back in September.”



Chinese President Xi Jinping visits Wuhan, the outbreak’s epicentre

The UNCTAD last week had apprehended a $348-million trade impact on India because of the epidemic and that the country figured among the top 15 economies most affected as the manufacturing slowdown in China disrupted world trade.

A preliminary downside scenario sees a $2-trillion shortfall in global income with a $220-billion hit to developing countries (excluding China). The most badly affected economies in this scenario will be oil-exporting countries, but also other commodity exporters, which stand to lose more than one percentage point of growth, as well as those with strong trade linkages to the initially shocked economies.