SC to hear plea against Madras HC order in Billroth Hospitals case

Business Standard

ANI  |  General News 

The Supreme Court on Thursday agreed to hear a plea against the Madras High Court order to demolish the top five floors of an eight-storey block of Billroth Hospitals as they had been constructed in violation of the approved building plan.

A Bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi posted the matter for hearing on Monday after the hospital approached the apex court against the HC order.

On Wednesday, the Madras High Court had ordered authorities to demolish top five floors of an eight-storey block of Billroth Hospitals.

As per the order, the demolition was to begin from June 16.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Thu, May 30 2019. 14:25 IST

