SC to hear plea against Madras HC order in Billroth Hospitals case

The on Thursday agreed to hear a plea against the order to demolish the top five floors of an eight-storey block of Billroth Hospitals as they had been constructed in violation of the approved building plan.

A Bench headed by posted the matter for hearing on Monday after the hospital approached the apex court against the HC order.

On Wednesday, the had ordered authorities to demolish top five floors of an eight-storey block of Billroth Hospitals.

As per the order, the demolition was to begin from June 16.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)