Demi Lovato out of rehab

is out of the rehab, three months after being hospitalised.

The 26-year-old, who was at a rehab center following an apparent overdose in July, was spotted outside a restaurant in on Saturday, according to TMZ. The report added she was seen sitting beside inside a car.

was rushed to the hospital on July 24 after an apparent drug overdose. In September, she was spotted for the first time following her almost-fatal drug overdose.

Last month, the singer's mother, revealed she had been "90 days sober now.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)