Demi Lovato out of rehab

Singer Demi Lovato is out of the rehab, three months after being hospitalised.
The 26-year-old, who was at a rehab center following an apparent overdose in July, was spotted outside a restaurant in Los Angeles on Saturday, according to TMZ. The report added she was seen sitting beside clothing designer Henry Levy inside a car.
Lovato was rushed to the hospital on July 24 after an apparent drug overdose. In September, she was spotted for the first time following her almost-fatal drug overdose.
Last month, the singer's mother, Dianna De La Garza revealed she had been "90 days sober now.
