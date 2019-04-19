Did BJP become rich by selling tea: Kumaraswamy takes jibe at PM

Taking a jibe at Modi, Chief Minister HD on Friday questioned if the BJP became rich by selling tea across the country.

Hitting out at the BJP over its manifesto while addressing media here, said, "BJP has stated in the manifesto that they will run a corruption-free government. What corruption free? Did Modi sell tea around the country and make the party rich? This claim of corruption free government of his is fake."

"Around 78 lakhs (rupees) was recovered from one in Karwar. Where did this money come from?" he asked.

further said that he does not need to take lessons from Modi on patriotism.Kumaraswamy's comments come after Modi slammed and JD(S), which are in a coalition in Karnataka, over the February 26 Balakot air strike, accusing the two parties of misleading the people by "calling Balakot as Bagalkot"."Modi says I am not patriotic. I don't need to learn patriotism from Modi. When was the Prime Minister, there was not a single blast in That is our heritage. So do not brand me, you have no right," Kumaraswamy said."In speech after speech, he (Modi) talks about Balakot strikes. He says is quaking. We know that does not border with He (Modi) went to and god knows what all he promised there", he added.On Thursday, while mentioning the Balakot air strike, Modi had said: "We had attacked terror camps in Pakistan. But some here were crying (for proof). Some people had even said that it was an attack in Bagalkot and not Balakot. Is your in Bagalkot or Balakot?"

Responding to a question on whether Jagadish Shettar's reported remark that he wanted to bring Gowda's wife into politics, Kumaraswamy termed it as "weird" and something which "pained him"." said something which has pained me. He said wants to bring his wife into This is weird. She is not political. But she has worked for the poor in her 80 years of life with no political ambition," he said.Continuing his tirade against the Prime Minister, Kumaraswamy accused Modi of twisting his comments on the Pulwama terror attack."Modi said tears for Pakistan. That is untrue. tears when I saw the state of affairs in the house of a martyr (who died in Pulwama attack). He twisted even that. He called me a traitor because he wanted to hurt my sentiments," the Chief Minister said."What wrong did I say when I stated that some of the soldiers come from poor families? Not all make it to be Generals and not all are from well off families. Is it so difficult for Modi to understand?" he said.Kumaraswamy was referring to the comments he had made in a public gathering in Madduru on April 12, where he came down heavily on Modi for "politicising" the sacrifices made by the armed forces.

"Those who safeguard the borders are not children of rich people. They are children from poor families who cannot afford two square meals. However, here is a who politicises their ultimate sacrifice," he had said in the rally.Asserting that he does not do "politics" like Modi, Kumaraswamy accused the BJP of not letting the government function smoothly.

Further taking a swipe at Modi, Kumaraswamy said, "I have waived off farmers' loans. As a Prime Minister, you should not speak like that (JD-S and have not done anything for farmers). I do not speak lies like Modi."

Calling Modi as an "incapable Prime Minister", Kumaraswamy criticised the BJP government for not creating enough jobs."The yesterday made many allegations against me by saying ours is a powerless government. But, what about his government? We are not running an incapable government like Modi. You are an who is not capable to create jobs," he said.Kumaraswamy also blamed media for giving more importance to Sumalatha Ambareesh, who is an supported by BJP. "Cinema actors like and started melee trend in Karnataka who stopped their jobs and were campaigning for a lady who was shown as a taller leader than PM Modi," he said.

Out of 28 Lok Sabha seats in Karnataka, 14 constituencies went to polls during the second phase of on April 18.

The remaining 14 seats will go to polls in the third phase on April 23. Counting of votes will take place on May 23.

