RS Prasad corners Cong on allegations made at EVM Hackathon

on Tuesday questioned the presence of and in the London EVM Hackathon event on Monday.

"What was Mr doing there? In what capacity was he present there? I believe he was monitoring the situation on behalf of party. Is the sponsored event designed to insult the popular mandate of 2014?" Prasad asked during a press conference here.

During the event, allegations surfaced about the possibility of tampering EVMs. Taking note of the same, the (ECI) refuted the same and threatened legal action against the 'cybersecurity expert'.

Allegations had also surfaced that late BJP was aware of alleged EVM tampering ahead of the 2014

NCP MLC Dhananjay Munde, however, demanded a probe in the "shocking revelation".

"He (Syed Shuja) said 14 people including were aware of EVM hacking. This is a shocking revelation for us. The probe should be done again," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)