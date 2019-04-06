Despite 30-odd losses, Odisha's Syambabu Subudhi determined to contest polls

(Odisha) [India], Apr 6 (ANI): Despite contesting in over 30 different elections and losing all of them, from Odisha's has still not lost hope and is keen on getting his first win in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

"I first contested in 1962 and have contested in different elections including Lok Sabha and Assembly polls. I have received proposals from various political parties but always contested as an Independent candidate," Subudhi told ANI here.

Subudhi has reportedly filed his nomination from and Lok Sabha seats this year.

"I have even contested against P. and Biju Patnaik," he said.

Subudhi said he is unhappy with the current state of politics and how money is allegedly being used to woo voters.

Lok Sabha elections will start on April 11 and will go on till May 19. Results will be announced on May 23.

