My father was waiting for my board result: Son of slain BSF Jawan

Tanmay Bora, son of BSF Jawan Bipul Bora, who was among the four BSF personnel killed in an encounter with Naxals in Chhattisgarh's district, said that his father was keenly waiting for his board results.

"My father was keenly waiting for my result. I have just given board exams. He used to love my sister more than me. She is eight years old," Tanmay, 15, told ANI here.

On Thursday, the domination patrol of 114 deployed in Pakhanjur, Kanker, was targeted by Naxals with IEDs and fire, the BSF said in a statement.

Bipul Bora's nephew told ANI, "If the government would have killed all the Naxals in the country then my uncle would have been with us today. However, the government is doing a lot from their end."

In the attack, two other BSF jawans sustained

"Four jawans of the 114 died while 2 others sustained in an encounter that broke out between the security forces and Naxals," DIGP Anti Naxal Operation P Sundarraj said.

Chief Minister paid tributes to the deceased soldiers and affirmed faith in security forces to deal with

"I bow down to the martyrdom of our soldiers who died in the attack in Pakhanjur. I pray for the quick recovery of the injured jawans. No violence in will be tolerated. Our jawans are capable of dealing with the and they will take appropriate action," tweeted Baghel.

