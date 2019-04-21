Shadab Khan ruled out of England series due to illness

The wrist-spinner was ruled out of the upcoming limited-overs series against England, which is scheduled to begin on May 5, due to health issues. Khan has been detected with a virus that will require treatment and rest for at least four weeks.

The Board (PCB) will now set-up Khan's appointment with doctors in England to help him recover before Pakistan's opening match against West Indies, scheduled on May 31 at

"The deadline to make changes to our squad is at least another five to six weeks away. Hopefully, by that time, everything will be better, and the can return to the squad," International Council (ICC) quoted chief selector of Pakistan, Inzamam-ul-Haq as saying.

Khan's replacement for the England series is yet to be announced.

currently has and as back-ups to squad.

Every participating team has the flexibility to make changes to their World Cup squad until May 23, as per ICC guidelines.

