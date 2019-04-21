Shadab Khan ruled out of England series due to illness

The Pakistan wrist-spinner Shadab Khan was ruled out of the upcoming limited-overs series against England, which is scheduled to begin on May 5, due to health issues. Khan has been detected with a virus that will require treatment and rest for at least four weeks.
The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) will now set-up Khan's appointment with doctors in England to help him recover before Pakistan's World Cup opening match against West Indies, scheduled on May 31 at Trent Bridge.
"The deadline to make changes to our World Cup squad is at least another five to six weeks away. Hopefully, by that time, everything will be better, and the player can return to the squad," International Cricket Council (ICC) quoted chief selector of Pakistan, Inzamam-ul-Haq as saying.
Khan's replacement for the England series is yet to be announced.
Pakistan currently has Mohammad Amir and Asif Ali as back-ups to the World Cup squad.
Every participating team has the flexibility to make changes to their World Cup squad until May 23, as per ICC guidelines.
