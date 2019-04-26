DGCA launches probe after plane carrying Rahul Gandhi develops snag

-
Aviation regulator DGCA has launched a probe after an aircraft carrying Congress president Rahul Gandhi developed engine trouble on Friday and was forced to return to Delhi.
Gandhi was on his way to Bihar for an election rally.
A senior official of the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said, "M/s Forum 1 Aviation Hawker 850 XP aircraft VT-KNB returned to Delhi after takeoff due to a technical snag."
He said, "The aircraft landed safely in Delhi at 10.20 am. There were 10 people on board including eight passengers and two crew members. The DGCA has initiated an investigation as per the laid down procedure."
Gandhi had tweeted, "Engine trouble on our flight to Patna today! We have been forced to return to Delhi. Today's meetings in Samastipur (Bihar), Balasore (Orissa) & Sangamner (Maharashta) will run late. Apologies for the inconvenience."
The Congress chief was scheduled to land at Patna airport and then proceed to Samastipur for the rally.
