Will conduct surgical strike on poverty after winning LS polls: Rahul

on Friday said that his party will conduct a surgical strike on poverty in after winning the ongoing elections.

"In the next 5 years there will be a surgical strike on poverty and NYAY scheme will be our weapon. It will be unlike what has done in the country, in his five-year rule it has used Gabbar Singh Tax (GST) and demonetisation to attack the poor," said Gandhi while addressing a public meeting in Samastipur.

He was joined by

The also attacked the government for targeting and his family.

"Modiji should remember the crimes he is committing against Laluji, he did not let even meet his father while he was in the hospital, the people of will never forget this, they will never forgive you for this," he said.

Rahul's election rally started late after the aircraft carrying him from to developed a problem in its engine, forcing him to return to and take another flight.

Elections in were held in the three phases and will continue to be held on April 29, May 6,12 and 19 in the four remaining phases of the Lok Sabha elections. The counting of votes will begin on May 23.

