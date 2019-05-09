Recipe for the perfect #DateWithMom

2 cups of love + 1 cup of + 1/2 tsp of + a pinch of laughter + a dash of tears + a handful of memories - the recipe for a good mother is indeed difficult to follow!

She is your reliable advisor, and your closest confidant - she is the family's rock star. With right around the corner, it's time to show your appreciation for her.

So, how do you plan to celebrate this day - surprise her with a house party or a maybe a at her doorstep humming her favourite songs or an intimate dinner at the restaurant she has been longing to visit?

Preethi kitchen appliances is back with the third season of #DateWithMom. Just share with them your recipe for the dream date and just sit back, and relax as Preethi sets it up for you. Leave the planning to Preethi as you spend quality time with your mum.

#DateWithMom is Preethi kitchen appliances annual tradition which gives 3 lucky winners, across India, a chance to fulfil their dream date. The last date for submitting an entry for the contest is 20 May 2019.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)