Big Daddy commences operations in Goa

Narinder Punj, and mentor of Big Daddy said, "Big Daddy is all set to revolutionise the gaming industry and redefine the rules of offshore gaming. We firmly believe that Big Daddy Casino will immensely contribute to the growth of tourism of Goa. We look forward to working towards our goal of establishing Goa into a global offshore gaming and entertainment destination."

"Big Daddy Casino promises to enthrall with the best of world-class gaming experience, equipped with gaming equipment at par with and Macau, not available anywhere in From poker to roulette/Indian flush to Andar Bahar, pit yourself against other eager gaming enthusiasts and see who comes out the winner. Realise your dream of playing and winning big as you witness India's largest gaming spectacle!" added Punj, who is also an internationally acclaimed veteran in land and offshore casino.

Big Daddy Casino's 11-day extravaganza opening celebration is not just about gaming. It's an extravaganza that offers you a once in a lifetime chance to experience the year's biggest parties with Bollywood stars like Sanjay Dutt, Amisha Patel, Shamita Shetty, and many other dazzling Bollywood celebrities.

It will also give visitors a chance to witness entertainment acts and try out world-class gourmet cuisine, unlimited premium alcoholic, and non-alcoholic beverages, and several other surprises.

Big Daddy Casino, a specially commissioned 72-metre long and 24-metre wide Panamanian vessel, is operated by Hotels Private Limited. It will offer a regal ambience to professional and amateur gamers out to try their skill at the various table games round-the-clock.

It is merely five minutes away from the embarkation point at the of Ports Jetty, Mandovi River, Panaji Goa. Several feeder boats are in place to ferry visitors to the offshore casino ship.

It will house 110 tables in an area of around 50,000 square feet spread over three decks. All national and internationally played games such as Indian Flush to games such as American Roulette, Black Jack and various variants of Poker will be available for avid gamers.

The luxury ship, built in 1995 with imported furnishing and interiors, also houses a multi-cuisine lavish restaurant offering the best of local and global cuisines, a bar, a live barbecue area on the topmost deck, a sundeck and a variety of entertainment programmes, including national and international acts to cater to its visitors.

As a of its own space with curated entertainment experiences, state of the art technology, luxury finish, gourmet experiences to delight F & B aficionados, along with chic inspired Cigar Lounges, Big Daddy Goa believes their best foot forward is to stay focused on facilitating a high roll environment of memorable and extraordinary Luxury experiences, Holidays and occasions to savour with friends, family, and peers.

"Bringing in more tourists is seen as a source of potential revenue and a panacea to economic and tourism woes. We see the advent of a lot of high end foreign and Indian tourist arrival to our casino which will help generate revenue, employment, boost tourism for the state of Goa," Punj noted.

