Dhubri: Administration makes special arrangements for elders, specially-abled to help them cast their votes

The district administration has made special arrangements to increase voter's participation in polls in the election.

Dhubri seat will go to polls in the third phase on April 22.

The administration is also making efforts to ensure that every specially abled person, senior citizens, and pregnant women are able to cast their votes in a hassle-free manner.

in Dhubri has identified 2,500 such specially abled people and senior citizens who will be provided with vehicles so that they can cast their votes.

There are plans to deploy volunteers to help pregnant women as well.

Senior citizen Ashwini Marak is quite excited to cast his vote. Ashwini belongs to Gauripur assembly constituency, which falls in Dhubri seat.

When someone comes to his home asking if he will cast his vote, he readily agrees. "Definitely, I am going to cast my vote," he says.

